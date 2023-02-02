State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Munster

Police shot a Hammond man at a gas station after officers said he attempted to ram them with a stolen SUV.

MUNSTER, Ind. — State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting by Munster Police that happened Wednesday night. The suspect is in the Lake County Jail after he was checked for injuries at a local hospital.

Police identified the suspect as Roy Viverette, 30, from Hammond, Indiana.

According to a State Police incident report, Munster officers were looking for stolen SUV in the area of Ridge Road and Manor Avenue around 7:40 p.m. CT. They found the stolen black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Mobile gas station located at 323 Ridge Road, approximately 10 blocks east of the Illinois/Indiana state line.

When the officers drove into the parking lot of the gas station, Viverette got into the Jeep and proceeded to ram the police cars with the SUV.

An officer fired his weapon at the SUV, hitting the windshield of the Jeep.

Viverette left the Jeep and ran west from the gas station. Officers ran after him and used a taser to place him in custody. Viverette was given first aid at the scene, then taken to a local hospital for medical clearance before he was taken to jail.

Viverette also has an active extradition warrant from Cook County, Illinois (Chicago) for numerous offenses in Illinois.