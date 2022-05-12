Indiana State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Newton County

Police said it happened Wednesday afternoon after a search for a man who had fled from a jail transport vehicle.

KENTLAND, Ind. — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Indiana Wednesday.

According to state police, a preliminary investigation indicates it began when 36-year-old Jayme Lopez of Gary, under extradition for an arrest warrant, was being transferred between jails and escaped from a police transport vehicle in Newton County.

Officers from several departments began a search for Lopez.

At around 1 p.m., police determined Lopez was in the 700 block of East Lincoln Street in Kentland. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Lopez had obtained a gun, according to reports.

The building was evacuated and a sheriff's tactical squad from Jasper County was called.

ISP said negotiations were underway when "multiple shots were fired by Lopez from inside the apartment toward officers. A member of the Jasper County STS returned fire, striking Lopez."

Lopez received medical treatment at the scene before being taken by helicopter to a South Bend-area hospital. Information about his condition was not available.

Indiana State Police are conducting the investigation at the request of Newton County authorities. When their investigation is complete, the findings will be submitted to the prosecutor's office to determine what charges, if any, may be filed.