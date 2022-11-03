State Police investigate man killed during Owen County home invasion

Homeowners called 911 about an active home invasion just before 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are conducting a death investigation in a Wednesday evening shooting at house in Owen County.

Gilardo Garcia Salinas, 39, was killed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that homeowners called 911 about an active home invasion just before 8:15 p.m. at Salinas' house in the area of U.S. 231 and North Cataract Road Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Before Owen County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at the home between Cloverdale and Spencer, the homeowners allegedly confronted two suspects and they exchanged gunfire.

The two suspects were gone when deputies arrived and found Salinas injured outside the house. First aid efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owen County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled Friday in Terre Haute.

The two suspects left in an unknown direction in a gray or blue passenger vehicle. Police do not know the make or model.

Investigators do not know whether the suspects were injured during the incident, and have begun to examine video from nearby locations and look for other leads in the case.

The public is not believed to be in immediate danger.