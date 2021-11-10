Investigators said an Osgood man was violating a domestic protection order and pointed a gun at officers who were trying to intervene.

SUNMAN, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northern Ripley County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man Sunday.

A media release from ISP identified the dead man as Joshua Ebinger, 37.

Investigators said the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call around 9 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at 8052 East Ripley County 900 North, south of Sunman in southeastern Indiana.

Deputies received information that Ebinger had a gun and was violating a protection order against a woman at the house.

Two Ripley County deputies, a state trooper from the Versailles Post, and a Versailles police officer all responded to the rural neighborhood. The woman, whose identity was not share, left the house when police arrived and was taken to a safe location.

Then, according to police, Ebinger came out holding a handgun. The officers said they told Ebinger numerous times to drop the gun. When Ebinger pointed the gun at the officers, the trooper and one of the deputies fired at Ebinger, striking him.

The officers provided first aid until medics arrived, but Ebinger was pronounced dead at the scene by a Ripley County coroner.

No officers were injured.

An autopsy is scheduled in Hamilton County, Ohio, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have not shared the names of the officers involved in the incident. According to normal procedure in police shootings, both the deputy and trooper have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office to review and file any charges.