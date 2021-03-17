Troopers uncover over 1,200 pounds of marijuana during Interstate 65 traffic stop

A California man is facing charges after police found the drugs during a traffic stop near Lowell Tuesday morning.

LOWELL, Ind. — A California man is facing charges after state police found more than 1,200 pounds in his van.

Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Christopher Colburn of McKinleyville, Calif. for a moving violation on Interstate 65 near the Lowell exit late Tuesday morning.

During an investigation following the stop, including a police K-9 sniffing around the exterior of the van, led officers to search inside the vehicle. Troopers found 38 large boxes wrapped in black plastic wrap and six black garbage bags holding around 1,275 pounds of marijuana.

Police estimated the street value of the seized drugs anywhere from $5.7 million to $8.5 million.

Colburn was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana with prior conviction. He is being held at the Lake County Jail.

