State police conducting death investigation after man found dead outside Henry County home

The man was found deceased in the front yard of a home west of New Castle Monday evening.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — State police are conducting a death investigation in Henry County at the request of the county's sheriff department.

The sheriff's department said a caller to 911 reported a man was possibly deceased outside of a home in the 1400 block of N. Kennard Road, near SR 38 west of New Castle. Deputies arrived around 7:50 p.m. and called for state police investigators.

About 45 minutes later, investigators from ISP's Pendleton District, as well as members of the Henry County Major Investigation Team, arrived at the scene and found the deceased male in the front of the home.

Police say it is early in the investigation, but believe the incident is an isolated one and there is no danger to the public.