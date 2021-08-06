State Police called in to investigate deadly Parke Co. officer-involved shooting

According to State Police, Chad M. Fiscus, 35, was shot by Parke County deputies after he shot at them Thursday night.

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives from the Putnamville Post have been requested by Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole to investigate an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in which a Rockville man was killed.

According to ISP, Chad M. Fiscus, 35, was shot by Parke County deputies after he shot at them.

State Police described what led up to the shooting in a media release sent early Friday morning. According to police, just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to East South Street east of Raccoon Lake for a domestic disturbance involving a father and son.

Two Parke County deputies arrived and found a man outside the residence with a rifle. The man, later identified as Fiscus, immediately started shooting multiple rounds at both deputies, who took cover behind their patrol vehicles and shot back. During the exchange of gunfire Fiscus was shot, along with one of the deputies.

The deputy was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute with a superficial wound, then treated and released.

Deputies rendered first aid to Fiscus before he was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton where he died from his injuries.

All Parke County deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings. The names of the deputies involved in this incident will be released at a later date.