State Police arrest Daleville man for grandfather's murder

Police said the two men got into an argument Saturday that turned violent, leading to the grandfather's death.

DALEVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an overnight murder case that led to the arrest of a Daleville man in the death of his grandfather.

The victim has been identified as Robert Earl Huffman Jr., 67, of Daleville. His grandson, Trent D. Kreegar, 26, also of Daleville, has been arrested for murder.

According to a media release from the State Police Post at Pendleton, a Daleville police officer was called to investigate an unconscious person at 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of South Walnut Street. The officer found Kreeger attempting to perform CPR on Huffman and the officer also attempted life saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over.

When lifesaving efforts proved unsuccessful, Huffman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner.

The investigation by police revealed sometime late Saturday Kreegar and Huffman Jr. got into an argument that turned violent, and Huffman sustained a fatal injury. An autopsy is scheduled Sunday to determine a cause of death.

Detectives have not released any information about motive as State Police continue to investigate with the help of the Daleville Police Department.