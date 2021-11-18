State police arrest Bedford woman for dealing meth

A Bedford K-9 officer turned up drugs during a state police traffic stop.

BEDFORD, Ind. — A traffic stop by Indiana State Police turned up methamphetamine and other drugs Wednesday, leading to the arrest of a Bedford woman for drug dealing.

Crystal Schofield, 33, had been under investigation for her alleged involvement in dealing large amounts of meth in Lawrence County. She's now in jail awaiting formal charges after she was found with meth during the traffic stop on the south side of Bedford.

According to ISP, a trooper on patrol in the area of State Road 37 and U.S. 50 in Lawrence County saw a white Nissan turn from S.R. 37 onto Swifty Lane. The driver was known to have a suspended license. Schofield was in the passenger seat.

The trooper stopped the Nissan and, while speaking to the man driving and to Schofield, noticed "nervousness and furtive movements as if Schofield was trying to hide something." The trooper called for a Bedford Police canine to check the car. The K-9 officer, ZaZu, gave a positive alert on the passenger side of the Nissan.

Police found a bag in the glove box that contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, methamphetamine pipes with residue, a pill identified as Hydrocodone, digital scales, and several small plastic baggies.

Schofield told the trooper that she had methamphetamine hidden under her clothing, and removed approximately 19 grams of meth.

Based on the items found in the car, as well as what Schofield told the trooper, she was arrested on preliminary charges of possessing and dealing meth, both felonies, as well as three misdemeanor drug possession charges.

Because the amount of meth recovered exceeded 10 grams, Schofield's dealing charge could result in a level 2 felony. Court records show she has two prior arrests for meth offenses in 2015 and earlier this year.