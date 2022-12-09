State Police arrest 2 after discovering stolen mail

ISP said mail belonging to more than 125 people was found during a traffic stop.

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were arrested last week in connection with a theft investigation in White County.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson said a trooper observed a car stop at a a mailbox in front of a home on Dec. 1, and then drive away. When the officer tried to stop the car for an alleged traffic violation, the driver turned in to a driveway on Bicycle Bridge Road.

According to the spokesperson, the driver "tried to hide items on the front porch of the residence." The trooper determined those items were stolen.

The trooper said the man and a female passenger provided false names.

There was also an infant sitting in the front seat of the car.

While speaking with the man and woman, the trooper "noticed indicators of possible criminal activity." A search warrant was obtained for the car which, according to ISP, yielded "numerous stolen items including gift cards, checks, state Identification cards, and mail from locations from West Central Indiana to Michigan. Mail belonging to more than 125 people was recovered in the search, police said.

Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion, both 28, were arrested and detained on preliminary charges that include theft, false informing and neglect of a dependent.