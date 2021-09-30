State Police arrest 14-year-old after chase, crash in southwestern Indiana

The teen led a trooper on a chase from Newburgh to Chandler before crashing into an abandoned building.

NEWBURGH, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Newburgh teen Wednesday night after they said he led a trooper on a brief chase before crashing into an abandoned building in Chandler, Indiana.

According to ISP, the trooper was patrolling along State Road 261 near Castle Elementary School in Newburgh just before midnight when he saw a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck leave the parking lot at Huck’s Market and run through a stop sign on Fuquay Road.

The driver did not stop when the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, continued north on Fuquay Road at speeds topping 85 mph. After driving through several other stop signs on the way to Chandler, the driver tried to turn left at State Road 62 but lost control of the truck and hit an abandoned building at the intersection of Lincoln and Delaware streets.

The driver and passenger, both 14 years old, according to ISP, got out of the truck and surrendered. The passenger was released to his parents in Newburgh. The driver was arrested and taken to Southwest Youth Village in Vincennes.

He faces preliminary felony charges for unauthorized control of a vehicle and resisting law enforcement, in addition to misdemeanor charges of driving without a license, criminal mischief and reckless driving.