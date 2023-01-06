State Capitol Police seeks help identifying downtown Indianapolis burglary suspects

Four people reportedly broke into a business in White River State Park between April 6 and April 13, stealing property from inside the business.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Capitol Police is asking for the public's help identifying several suspects behind burglaries at two separate businesses downtown.

Then, on May 18, a suspect stole a Segway during a burglary in the IMAX Parking Garage. Surveillance cameras recorded the suspect using the Segway after the burglary.

Because the businesses operate on state property, Capitol police are investigating.