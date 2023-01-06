State Capitol Police seeks help identifying downtown Indianapolis burglary suspects

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Capitol Police is asking for the public's help identifying several suspects behind burglaries at two separate businesses downtown.
Four people reportedly broke into a business in White River State Park between April 6 and April 13, stealing property from inside the business.
Then, on May 18, a suspect stole a Segway during a burglary in the IMAX Parking Garage. Surveillance cameras recorded the suspect using the Segway after the burglary.
Because the businesses operate on state property, Capitol police are investigating.
Anyone with information that can help police identify any of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.