State arson investigators look for clues in Jasper Co. barn fire

The fire on Jan. 23, 2021 resulted in the total loss of the barn and all vehicles both inside and parked near the barn.

REMINGTON, Ind. — Fire investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a barn fire in Jasper County. Investigators from the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office have determined the fire was intentionally set.

The barn is located at at 14341 S. Jasper County 980 West between Goodland and Remington.

