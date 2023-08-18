State agency investigating Beech Grove bar after shooting

State Excise Police are currently investigating The Silver Bullet following the second shooting outside the bar in a little over a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — It's been just over a week since two people were badly wounded in a shooting outside The Silver Bullet on Main Street in Beech Grove. Police say patrons of the bar got into an argument that spilled into the parking lot.

No arrests have been announced in that case.

"3:15 in the morning, having a shootout, what in the world is going on?" said Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley.

He called the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission the day of the shooting to complain about the bar. They told 13News State Excise Police are currently investigating The Silver Bullet.

"On Main Street there are nine establishments that you can walk in, sit down, and drink alcohol," said Buckley. "Eight of the nine we have no problem with."

The Silver Bullet had a shooting on its property in June of last year. Since then, police reports show there have been at least five violent incidents at that bar including last week's shooting.

"If you have violence constantly like this establishment does, I think there has to be consequences for that. I think the commission would be in their right, with the history of this establishment, to close that particular business," said Buckley.

The owners of The Silver Bullet also own Nite Owls in Beech Grove. One person was shot outside that bar early last month.

Beech Grove police say they have a disproportionate number of calls to those bars compared to others.

"These are the only two places in this city where we are having trouble with people and alcohol," said Buckley.

Buckley said the owners of The Silver Bullet will have a hearing in front of the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and Buckley will testify.

A date for that hearing has not been set.

The mayor also said he's considering an executive order to close all Beech Grove bars at midnight.

"I want to be patient with a decision, but I don’t want to hurt the legitimate business owner that plays by the rules, who pays attention to what’s going on in their establishment and we don’t have any problems," said Buckley.