St. Louis police searching for suspect who attacked man, took his prosthetic leg

Robbery took place in Dutchtown neighborhood early Friday

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man in his late 20s or early 30s who struck a 56-year-old man in the face, knocked him down, punched and choked him while he was on the ground, then robbed him.

The suspect took the man's cellphone, about $30 in cash and his prosthetic limb for his right leg, police said.

The attack and robbery happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday at Klocke Street and Louisiana Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

St. Louis Metro Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build, a short haircut and medium complexion. He was wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and had a black backpack.

The victim, who had minor injuries to his head and hands, was walking east on Klocke when he was attacked.

The suspect was last seen walking on the east sidewalk, heading north on Louisiana Avenue toward Gasconade Street.