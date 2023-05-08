Fishers police arrest St. John man on child molestation charges

Nicholas R. Jones, 37, was arrested over the weekend without incident after being interviewed at the police department.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department arrested a man from St. John, Indiana on multiple child molestation charges, the department said Monday.

The department said they launched an investigation on March 7, 2023, after being informed a 12-year-old female girl had been touched inappropriately by an adult male chaperone while staying at the Staybridge Suites hotel on Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers.

Nicholas R. Jones, 37, was arrested Sunday without incident after being interviewed at the police department.