Speedway woman sentenced for stealing $450,000 from national women's fraternity ZTA

Christina Short, 43, of Speedway, Indiana schemed the fraternity out of donations over six years.

CARMEL, Ind. — A woman working at the Carmel headquarters for Zeta Tau Alpha (ZTA), a national women’s college fraternity, will spend 27 months in federal prison for embezzling $450,000.

Christina Short, 43, of Speedway, Indiana schemed the fraternity out of donations over six years. Short worked for more than 16 years as the financial coordinator for the ZTA Foundation. ZTA Foundation raises money for scholarships and educational opportunities for ZTA students and alumni, as well as for breast cancer awareness.

Investigators said Short manually manipulated donation reports to hide the amounts she stole and ensure the reports matched the ZTA Foundation’s bank records, so neither the foundation nor their outside accountants would detect her thefts.

Short used the money for clothing, youth sports, restaurants and vacations. She was caught by a bank examiner who noticed a suspicious-looking deposit and contacted ZTA. Short admitted to stealing only that check and was terminated. The FBI then investigated and found how extensive the scheme actually was and how much was stolen.