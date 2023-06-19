2 shot in Speedway

The shooting happened Monday, June 19 in the 2200 block of White Oaks Drive, near North Lynhurst Drive and Crawfordsville Road, around 11 a.m.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway police are investigating after two people were shot Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of White Oaks Drive, near North Lynhurst Drive and Crawfordsville Road, around 11 a.m.

Police arrived and found a man and a woman had been shot inside an apartment. According to police, both victims were taken to hospitals, but their conditions are not known at this time.

According to police, a person of interest is in custody, and there is no threat to the community.