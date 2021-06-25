Speedway police trying to identify suspect in theft at Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft at the Indy 500.
On May 30, 2021, a woman’s wallet was stolen while she was at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
One of her debit cards was then used at the Target store in Avon.
Police were able to get a surveillance image of the suspect and posted it on Facebook, asking people to help identify her.
If you recognize the woman in the picture, call Lieutenant Jim Thiele at 317-246-4316 of Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.