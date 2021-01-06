Speedway police officer arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — A probationary Speedway police officer is suspended without pay after being arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated on the west side of Indianapolis.
Police said Brandon Thompson was arrested by IMPD near Lawndale Avenue and Rockville Road Tuesday.
Thompson was not on duty at the time, and he was not operating a police vehicle.
Thompson joined the Speedway police department in February 2021.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges.
