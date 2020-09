Police said the incident happened at the Chase bank in the 2300 block of Cunningham Road around 1 p.m. Thursday.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

According to police, nobody was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident or knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Speedway Police Department at 317-246-4316 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.