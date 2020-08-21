Special prosecutor in Dreasjon Reed killing turning case over to grand jury

Reed was shot and killed by IMPD Officer Dejoure Mercer on May 6 after a vehicle pursuit.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Madison County prosecutor assigned to oversee the investigation into the May 6 shooting death of Dreasjon Reed held a news conference Friday to update the public on the case. Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury said the case will go to a grand jury to ensure a "fair and just conclusion."

Khoury said it was a decision to keep the case free of any conflict of interest.

IMPD Officer Dejoure Mercer shot and killed Reed on May 6 after a vehicle pursuit. Reed streamed part of the police chase where he ended up stopping the car at 62nd Street and Michigan Road on the city's northwest side. In the video streamed by Reed, at least 12 to 15 gunshots can be heard before someone says “police action shooting.”

The recovered shell casings came from two guns, according to IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. Khoury had Indiana State Police take over the investigation from IMPD.

Reed's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Indianapolis and the IMPD for his death. The lawsuit claims excessive force and wrongful death in the case.

According to attorneys for the family, they say "at the time of the shooting, Reed presented no immediate threat to Officer Mercer or anyone else," and that Reed did not fire at Mercer.

The lawsuit also claims "failure to properly train, supervise, screen, discipline, transfer, counsel, or otherwise control officers who were known, or who should have been known, to engage in the use of excessive force," by IMPD and the city of Indianapolis.