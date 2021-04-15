Special prosecutor named in case of Broad Ripple officer involved shooting

Lieutenant Jason Lee allegedly shot a suspect while attempting to serve a search warrant last Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A special prosecutor has been named in the case of a sheriff's deputy involved in an officer involved shooting in Broad Ripple last Saturday.

Lieutenant Jason Lee is the deputy who allegedly shot a suspect while attempting to serve a search warrant in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard near Broad Ripple Avenue and North College Avenue.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened when Marion County deputies were attempting to serve a search warrant in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard near Broad Ripple Avenue and North College Avenue.

The warrant was being served to 30-year-old William Manery, who had several outstanding warrants in Tennessee and South Carolina for vehicle theft and assault involving a vehicle.

Police believed he was possibly armed and considered dangerous.

Police sayiddeputies approached the vehicle and saw Manery asleep in the driver’s seat.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

When deputies gave Manery verbal commands to exit the vehicle, Manery turned the vehicle on and accelerated the car in reverse striking a marked police vehicle, according to the police report.

Manery continued in reverse for about 50 feet and struck a curb in the parking lot. He then accelerated forward and struck another unmarked, unoccupied, parked MCSO vehicle.

As deputies ran toward the vehicle being driven by Manery, one of the deputies fired their weapon striking Manery multiple times, according to police.

Manery was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported in serious but stable condition. As of Sunday night, Manery is in good condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

None of the deputies involved were injured. IMPD noted in the initial investigation that no firearms were found at the scene.