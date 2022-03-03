Southern Indiana man accused of sexual contact with juvenile girl

The investigation began in February after police were notified of a possible sexual contact between an underage girl and 44-year-old Randell (Gene) Stambaugh.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Harrison County man was arrested on a warrant Thursday following an Indiana State Police investigation into inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

The investigation began in February after police were notified of a possible sexual contact between an underage girl and 44-year-old Randell (Gene) Stambaugh, of Central, Indiana. The investigation included interviews with the alleged victim and Stambaugh.

The findings of the investigation led the prosecutor's office in Harrison County to file a charge of child seduction against Stambaugh.