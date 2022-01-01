South side stabbing is city's first homicide of 2022

After setting a record with 271 homicides in 2021, Indianapolis recorded its first of the new year early Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A deadly stabbing on the south side early Saturday marks Marion County's first homicide of 2022.

A approximately 3:15 a.m., IMPD Southeast District officers were called to 2861 Madison Avenue north of Troy Avenue on a report of a person stabbed. Police located a man in the parking lot of a restaurant with injuries consistent with stab wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to IMPD, a disturbance was ongoing when officers arrived and they detained multiple people at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe everybody connected with the stabbing have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the exact cause of death release the name of the man once his family has been properly notified.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or events that led up to it should call Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov. You can also leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Indianapolis recorded 271 homicides in 2021.