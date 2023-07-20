ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend; suspect found dead near St. Joseph River

After the suspect hit a police car, ISP said the suspect ran on foot toward the St. Joseph River, and shots were fired.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening in South Bend.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop a red Kia in Niles, Michigan, around 8:30 p.m. on July 19, and a chase ensued.

ISP said the chase entered Indiana as the suspect drove south on Indiana 933 toward South Bend.

According to ISP, the suspect hit a South Bend Police Department vehicle while the officer was deploying stop sticks near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marion Street.

After hitting the police car, ISP said the suspect ran on foot toward the St. Joseph River, and shots were fired. ISP did not clarify if the suspect or police fired their weapons.

Police searched for the suspect and eventually found him dead at the bottom of an embankment near the river.

An autopsy on the suspect will be performed Friday, July 21 at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office will review the incident as well.