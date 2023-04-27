Sixth-grader faces charges after BB gun brought to school in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A sixth-grader who allegedly brought a BB gun to Maxwell Intermediate School and showed it to another student on Wednesday morning faces charges, Greenfield police reported.
Criminal charges now are being considered against the 13-year-old boy after a teacher was informed of the gun he allegedly had in his possession.
The student was reportedly removed from class and searched shortly after.
A Greenfield police officer working as the school resource officer at the time allegedly found what appeared to be a black Glock 17 pistol, along with a tan handgun magazine that contained five 9mm bullets.
The magazine was inserted into the gun when it was located. Upon further inspection, the gun was determined to be a BB, or pellet, gun.
Officials said no threats were made by the student, but he is being disciplined by the school corporation in some capacity. He will not be identified because he is a minor.
A probable cause affidavit has been sent to the Hancock County Prosecutors Office for possible charges.
In a statement, the Greenfield Police Department and the Greenfield Central Community School Corporation said they are taking these matters very seriously.
"Parents and guardians should be having conversations with their children about the dangers of guns and other items that resemble guns. These items should never be taken to school," the district said in a statement.