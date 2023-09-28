Sisters found guilty in connection to woman's murder outside nightclub on Indy's northwest side

Arieal Smith will be sentenced Oct. 20, while Ebonie Parks will learn her sentencing Nov. 17 for their roles in the death of 25-year-old Secoya Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge found an Indianapolis woman guilty of murdering a 25-year-old woman outside of a nightclub on the city's northwest side in February 2022.

Arieal Smith was convicted of murder, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license after a three-day court trial.

Smith's sister, Ebonie Parks, was found guilty of assisting a criminal.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on police arresting Arieal Smith and Ebonie Parks for their alleged roles in the incident.)

Around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2022, IMPD officers responded to the 4700 block of Century Plaza Road, near Lafayette and Georgetown roads, on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived and found a woman, later identified as 25-year-old Secoya Williams, had been shot in her stomach. Medics took Williams to Eskenazi Hospital, where she later died.

Detectives spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene, including a security guard, who said Smith and Williams were fighting inside the nightclub. Other witnesses told police the fight started at the bar, when Smith threw a drink on Williams. The guard carried Smith outside in an effort to deescalate the situation. Smith got into a black SUV, and the security guard saw Williams approach the vehicle and began beating on the front passenger window.

That's when Smith opened the door and shot Williams, according to court documents. Williams' boyfriend, who was performing at the club that night and is also an ex-boyfriend of Smith's sister, Ebonie Parks, walked to the passenger side of the vehicle to help Williams. That's when Smith pointed the gun at him.

Multiple witnesses told police Parks, who was in the driver's seat, then drove out of the parking lot while Smith continued to fire shots into the air.

Three days later, IMPD officers located Smith and arrested her at home. During an interview with a detective, Smith said she shot Williams by accident. She said she only meant to fire a warning shot. She said she didn't know where the gun was because she gave it to someone after the incident but wouldn't say to whom.

Parks told police she did not see her sister shoot Williams, but she did hear a gunshot and asked her about it later. Parks also said she and Smith discussed coming forward to police but decided not to.

"The victim lost her life due to the defendant’s willingness to use a firearm to resolve a conflict," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "The conduct the suspect displayed has led to lifelong consequences, and that will not be tolerated by this office or the community."