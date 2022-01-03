Sisters charged in murder of woman on Indy's northwest side

Arieal Smith is charged with murdering 25-year-old Secoya Williams. Ebonie Parks is charged with assisting a criminal.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office has filed formal charges against two sisters in the murder of 25-year-old Secoya Williams.

The incident happened Feb. 25 around 1:30 a.m. at a club in the 4700 block of Century Plaza Drive, near Lafayette Square Mall. Police found Williams shot, and she was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where she later died.

Arieal Smith, 23, is now facing charges for murder, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license. Her sister, 27-year-old Ebonie Parks, has been charged with assisting a criminal.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a security guard said Smith and Williams starting fighting inside the club. Others told police the fight started at the bar, when Smith threw a drink on Williams. The guard carried Smith outside in an effort to deescalate the situation. Smith got into a black SUV, and the security guard saw Williams approach the vehicle and began beating on the front passenger window.

That's when Smith opened the door and shot Williams, according to documents. Williams' boyfriend, who was performing at the club that night and is also Parks' ex-boyfriend, walked to the passenger side of the vehicle to help Williams. That's when Smith pointed the gun at him.

Multiple witnesses told police Parks, who was in the driver seat, then drove out of the parking lot while Smith continued to fire shots into the air.

On Feb. 28, IMPD located Smith and arrested her at home. During an interview with a detective, Smith said she shot Williams by accident. She said she only meant to fire a warning shot. She said she didn't know where the gun was because she gave it to someone after the incident but wouldn't say to whom.

Parks told police she did not see her sister shoot Williams, but she did hear a gunshot and asked her about it later. Parks also said she and Smith discussed coming forward to police but decided not to.