Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old from Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old missing from Henry County.

Stephen Martz was last seen on Feb. 11 at 11:08 a.m.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray blue jean shorts. He was driving a black 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan with Indiana license plate 505RQI.

Stephen is missing from Mooreland, Indiana which is 60 miles east of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Stephen Martz should contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.