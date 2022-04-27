54-year-old Indianapolis woman arrested in series of Chase Bank robberies

Sierra Hunt is accused of robbing four Chase Banks between April 9-15.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force agents arrested a 54-year-old Indianapolis woman for her alleged role in a series of robberies at Chase Banks in Indianapolis and Speedway.

On April 15, IMPD responded to a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank located at 3721 S. East St. on the city's south side.

After getting information about a possible suspect vehicle, police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 465, near West 10th Street, on the city's west side.

Police detained the driver, identified as 54-year-old Sierra Hunt. She later admitted to her role in four bank robberies.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives looked through Hunt's home, where they found clothing believed to have been worn during at least one of the robberies, as well as cash believed to have been taken from the robbery earlier in the day.

Hunt was arrested and later charged with four counts of robbery — taking property from another by putting someone in fear.

Hunt is believed to be responsible for the following robberies:

April 9 at 6910 W. 38th St. on the city's west side

April 11 at 2302 Cunningham Road in Speedway

April 13 at 8751 Michigan Road on the city's north side

April 15 at 3721 S. East St. on the city's south side

The IMPD covert robbery unit, IMPD Southwest District and Speedway Police Department also assisted in the investigation.