Shots fired at IMPD officers during chase

Police said the incident happened near the 3500 block of Sumner Avenue.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least two people are in custody after police said shots were fired at officers during a chase near Beech Grove.

Police said someone fired shots at officers during the chase that ended near the 3300 block of Sumner Avenue.

Police said Beech Grove police initially attempted to stop the car and IMPD officers later joined the chase.

No officers were injured. Police took two people into custody in the 3500 block of Sumner Avenue.

IMPD said all suspects are in custody and there is no longer a threat to the public.

IMPD said there were no known injuries in the incident.