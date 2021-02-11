VIDEO: Two arrested in stolen car chase through Boone County with shots fired

Police said the chase began after an officer attempted to stop a car that was reported stolen.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two men are in custody after leading police on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Whitestown police said an officer attempted to stop a car along Interstate 65 after it was reported stolen in Indianapolis.

Police said the driver refused to stop and led officers into Marion County before turning around and going back to Boone County.

Police said the driver of the car turned around again in the median near the 128-mile marker in Boone County and nearly hit a police officer who had deployed stops sticks. Police said the officer that was nearly struck fired shots at the car.

Police used a pit maneuver to stop the car near the 127-mile marker and the driver and another man were arrested.