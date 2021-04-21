x
UPDATE: Shooting victim in stable condition at Community East Hospital

Officers were called to the hospital on a report of a person shot Wednesday evening.
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person who went to Community East Hospital for treatment.

Officers responded to Community East Hospital shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a person who had been shot and came to the hospital for treatment. The victim's condition was reported to be stable.

There is no information about the victim's age or identity at this time. Investigators are also trying to determine where the shooting occurred.

This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the victim is still in stable condition. IMPD corrected an earlier report that the victim had died.)

