Shooting victim dies after arriving at St. Vincent Hospital

There is no information about when or where the shooting occurred.

INDIANAPOLIS — An apparent shooting victim died early Friday at St. Vincent Hospital on the north side of Indianapolis.

IMPD reported the victim arrived at St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday. At that time, police said the victim was in critical condition.

Just before 1 a.m., police provided an update that the victim had died from their injuries.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of West 71st Street and Georgetown Road.

At least four victims were wounded in shootings around Indianapolis in a matter of hours Thursday night into Friday. A victim who is reportedly 16 years old arrived in the area of Riley Hospital for Children with a gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m. Two people were shot around 10:30 p.m. at an apartment complex near Washington Square Mall on the far east side of Indianapolis.