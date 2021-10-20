Man with gunshot wound found at UIndy parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and University of Indianapolis Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found in a parking lot on UIndy's campus.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Campus Drive, near Shelby Street and East Hanna Avenue, on a report of a person down around 9:30 p.m.
Police found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police have not shared the man's identity or information about a possible suspect at this time.
A representative with UIndy said the victim was not affiliated with the university.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Tom at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.
