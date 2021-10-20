x
Man with gunshot wound found at UIndy parking lot

Police found the man in the 1200 block of Campus Drive and took him to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and University of Indianapolis Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found in a parking lot on UIndy's campus.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Campus Drive, near Shelby Street and East Hanna Avenue, on a report of a person down around 9:30 p.m.

Police found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police have not shared the man's identity or information about a possible suspect at this time.

A representative with UIndy said the victim was not affiliated with the university.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Tom at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.

