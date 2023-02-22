Person shot, critically injured on Indy's southeast side

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 4900 block of East Thompson Road, near Emerson Avenue, shortly before 1:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's southeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of East Thompson Road, near Emerson Avenue, shortly before 1:15 p.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Police said the victim is in critical condition.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.