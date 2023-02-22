x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person shot, critically injured on Indy's southeast side

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 4900 block of East Thompson Road, near Emerson Avenue, shortly before 1:15 p.m.
Credit: WTHR/Scott Allen
IMPD said one person was shot Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, around 1:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Thompson Road, near Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon on the city's southeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of East Thompson Road, near Emerson Avenue, shortly before 1:15 p.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Police said the victim is in critical condition.

Police have not shared information about a suspect or possible motive at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

NOTE: IMPD initially said the victim was awake and breathing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Suspect truck in 2021 deadly hit-and-run in Vermillion County

Before You Leave, Check This Out