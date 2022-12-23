Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no victims reported

Police sources tell 13News they are investigating a possible shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police sources tell 13News they are investigating a possible shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Multiple police sources confirm there are no victims hit by the gunfire.

The mall is currently locked down and being searched and cleared.

The reports of shots fired came in just after 5 p.m.

Police tell 13News there was some sort of altercation outside the Dicks/Sears entrance. The people fighting fired shots at each other.

Police are searching for several suspects, but no one is in custody.

Police said more than a dozen agencies responded.

Gunfire at Greenwood Park Mall 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9