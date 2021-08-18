Person dead after shooting on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being shot on the city's near northwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 35th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound.
The person was originally listed in critical condition, but an IMPD spokesperson said the person died from their injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
What other people are reading:
- Families of Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash share heartbreak
- 'Please bring her home safely' | Police give update on missing 11-month-old Indiana girl, man in custody
- IHA: Indiana faces health care worker shortage as hospitalizations rise 288% since July
- Indiana court ruling won't end extra unemployment payments
- Making ends meet: Tool helps calculate Indiana's living wage