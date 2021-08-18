Person dead after shooting on Indy's near northwest side

The incident happened in the 1000 block of West 35th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, shortly after 4:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being shot on the city's near northwest side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 35th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with at least one gunshot wound.

The person was originally listed in critical condition, but an IMPD spokesperson said the person died from their injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.