1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy's northeast side

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue, just east of the intersection of 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers are investigating a northeast side shooting that left one person in critical condition Saturday.

IMPD officers were called to the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue, just east of the intersection of 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, on a report of a person shot at around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

IMPD is investigating the shooting. At this point, authorities have not shared the identity of the person who was shot or motive for the shooting.