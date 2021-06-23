Shooting near Muncie park leaves man in critical condition

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Muncie.
Police said they responded to the shooting shortly before 10 p.m. at Heekin Park, which is near South Madison Street and West Memorial Drive.
Medics transported the man to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Detectives said the man remains in critical condition and his injuries are potentially life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact Muncie Detectives at 765-747-4867.
