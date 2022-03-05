1 critically injured in near east side shooting

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Hendricks Place, which is located between East New York Street and Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis on Saturday.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot at around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Hendricks Place, which is located between East New York Street and Washington Street.

According to IMPD, officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. Medics took the person, who has not yet been identified by police, to the hospital. They are listed in critical condition.

At the time of publishing, police had not released further details about the shooting or a suspect in the shooting.