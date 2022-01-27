Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot behind a gas station on the near east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.
IMPD responded to a report of a person shot near East 19th and North Rural streets, around 1:40 p.m.
Police arrived to the Valero gas station and found a person with what appeared to be injuries from a gunshot wound. The person was listed in critical condition.
Police have not shared the victim's identity or information on a suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
