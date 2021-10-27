Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy's near east side

The incident happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at East 20th Street and North Parker Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

IMPD officers were called to East 20th Street and North Parker Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue and North Rural Street, around 10 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived and found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound in a wrecked car.

The man was taken to Methodist hospital in critical condition.

Police have not shared the man's identity or information about a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.