Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's west side Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Foltz Street, near Sam Jones Expressway and Holt Road, around 9:30 a.m.

Police arrived to the scene and found a person who had been shot.

There is no information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

