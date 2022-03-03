Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said a person is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's west side Thursday morning.
Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Foltz Street, near Sam Jones Expressway and Holt Road, around 9:30 a.m.
Police arrived to the scene and found a person who had been shot.
There is no information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.
13News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
What other people are reading:
- Suspect charged in January murder of teen at south side apartment
- Husband identified as 'person of interest' in disappearance of Carmel woman
- 12-year-olds arrested, accused of assaulting girl at sleepover in Logansport
- Look inside NASCAR champ Tony Stewart's $30M 'dream home' for sale in Columbus
- 'Wheel of Fortune' host defends contestants whose puzzle attempts went viral