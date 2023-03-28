x
1 critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened near the intersection of Orion Avenue and Bancroft Street. That's just northwest of the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Brookville Road.
IMPD officers on the scene of a shooting at Orion Avenue and South Bancroft Street in Indianapolis on Tuedsay, March 28, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was critically injured Tuesday in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, IMPD said. 

The shooting happened at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Orion Avenue and Bancroft Street, which is just northwest of the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Brookville Road.

Police arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police have not identified the person who was shot or any suspects. 

This is a developing story. 13News has crews headed toward the scene. 

Check back for updates. 

