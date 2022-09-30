1 dead, 2 others shot at barber shop on Indy's east side

The shooting happened Friday in the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near Emerson Avenue, around 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon on the city's east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of East 10th Street, near Emerson Avenue, around 2 p.m.

An IMPD spokesperson said a patrolling officer spotted two people running from that area. The officer began chasing the two suspects and was able to detain them. During that chase, the call of the shooting came in to police dispatchers.

Responding officers found a man dead inside a barber shop. Police said a woman was also found shot in the barber shop and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A third victim, a man, ran to the bank across the street for help. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment. At last report, police said his condition was stable.

Police do not yet know what led to the shooting in the barber shop.

The two people detained by officers are being questioned.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Det. Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Jose.Torres@indy.gov. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477.