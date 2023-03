The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a gas station near East 38th Street and North Butler Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of a gas station in the 5200 block of East 38th Street, just east of Emerson Avenue.

Police tell 13News the victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.