Reports: One in custody after shooting at Allina Clinic in Buffalo

Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic. The AP says there are multiple victims.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Authorities confirm one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a clinic in the city of Buffalo on Tuesday.

Buffalo Police, Wright County sheriff's deputies and area SWAT teams were dispatched to the Allina Clinic at 755 Crossroads Campus Drive around 11 a.m. on reports of a shooting. At this time there aren't many details available, but an Allina employee told KARE 11 it was a mass shooting incident.

Authorities have not confirmed if there are any victims, but the AP is reporting that multiple people have been wounded in the shooting.