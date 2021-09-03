Prosecutor: Driver told police he saw flashing lights before hitting, killing Columbus East student

Lily Streeval, a junior at Columbus East High School, was crossing the street to board her school bus when a driver hit her.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is a report from Aug. 30 about the witness who helped catch the suspect.

Details from a probable cause affidavit show a man who hit a 16-year-old girl as she was boarding a school bus Monday then drove away, told police he had seen flashing lights and knew he hit something.

Lily Streeval, a junior at Columbus East High School, was crossing South Gladstone Street just before 7 a.m. when the crash happened. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was driving his Honda Civic southbound when he hit Streeval and continued to drive away from the scene.

When police arrived, Streeval's personal belongings had been thrown on both sides of the road and behind the school bus. Streeval was taken to a hospital for her injuries, where she later died.

A witness followed Shankara Subramanian after he left the area. The witness found him — stopped in traffic behind another school bus — and confronted him. When the witness told Shankara Subramanian he had hit a child, he tried to again drive away, but got stuck in an embankment in a yard.

Police said Shankara Subramanian's car had severe damage, including a shattered windshield and a dented hood. When they questioned him, he "admitted to police that he hit something and had seen flashing lights ahead while driving," the probable cause affidavit says.

After surveying the scene of the crash, officers determined Streeval's bus, which was going northbound, stopped and extended the stop arm so she could board. Before she got to the other side of the street, Shankara Subramanian ignored the stop arm, hit Streeval, and continue to drive southbound.